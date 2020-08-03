Raksha Bandhan 2020: Priyanka Chopra jokes ‘she is waiting for gifts’ from her brothers, Inaaya gives Taimur a whole lot of love

Like the rest of the country, Bollywood is celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan, from Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth.

Priyanka shared a photo fro her wedding to Nick Jonas where she is accompanied by her brothers as she walks towards the mandap. “Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts,” the actor wrote.

Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of Taimur and Inaaya’s celebration. In the picture shared by her on Instagram, Taimur is seen pouting like his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan while Inaaya gazes at him lovingly. “On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni,” the caption read.

Kiara shared a childhood video of herself dancing, as her younger brother Mishaal watches intently. She then picks him up and begins dancing with him. “Dear @mishaaladvani , I can see you’ve been my fan from the time you were in diapers. You’ve been a loyal audience, sometimes annoying but always supportive.. you’ve always been my favourite pain in the back..... PS- I didn’t drop you in the video and I never will, here’s a promise to entertain you for life,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Sanjay Dutt shared pictures with his sisters, Namrata and Priya, on Instagram and wrote, “Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62.”

Malaika Arora gave a shout-out to her sister, Amrita Arora, on Raksha Bandhan. “’Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi’. It’s not just a prayer, it’s not just a song...it’s what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here’s to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Whether it’s the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect each other fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that’s how I’d like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I’ll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who’ll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I’d like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more,” she added.

