Raksha Bandhan: From Ranbir-Riddhima to Abhishek-Shweta, here are 9 most talked about brother-sister duos of Bollywood

Come Raksha Bandhan and even the most successful women do not let go of the opportunity to remind their brothers of their gift in return for praying for their long life by tying a sacred thread on their wrists. Even Bollywood has several such siblings who may fight with each other at home but put up a united front for their joint professional ventures. As we look around for the coolest siblings in the film industry, there are all from those who have spilled their sibling’s well guarded secrets on public television to those who never let go of an opportunity to drop sarcastic comments on their brother/sister’s social media posts. Here are some of these Bollywood brother-sister duos who are like every sibling jodi we come across.

Abhishek Bachchan – Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Abhishek’s sister Shweta may have just a few years age-gap between them but the two are all about sibling goals on social media. Shweta’s Instagram account has more pictures of her brother than her own. The two were a blast when they shared the couch on Koffee With Karan and didn’t leave any chance of blowing up each other’s secrets. Shweta revealed during the rapid fire round that Abhishek used to suck his thumb as a kid and also wet his bed and went on to win the gift hamper.

Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan

Saif and Soha are both actors and often visit each other regularly. Now their kids Taimur and Inaaya are also of the same age group and love to hang out together. After relaxation in lockdown, Soha regularly visits Saif and his family so that the two kids can enjoy playing with each other. While Saif is not on any social media platforms, its Soha who posts the best candid pictures of the Go Goa Gone actor on her Instagram account.

Kartik Aaryan – Kritika Tiwari

Kartik is the one actor who has been constantly making headlines for his fun banter with sister Kritika. The latter makes occasional funny appearances in his Instagram videos and his show Koki Poochega. The Luka Chuppi actor recently celebrated Kritika’s birthday by baking a cake for her, which however, turned out to be a large biscuit. Fortunately, he was glad to be home for her birthday for the first time in seven years.

Anushka Sharma – Karnesh Ssharma

Anushka and elder brother Karnesh jointly own a production house and are currently basking in the success of their web show Paatal Lok and their first film release on the OTT – Bulbbul. In fact, just like Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli, Karnesh was also a cricketer and has played at state leveI. “I was in awe of him. To me, he was a star. He was into sports and one of the popular boys. But he would totally ignore me in school,” she told about him in an interview to HT Brunch. Karnesh, who used to be embarrassed on being called Kannu bhaiya by her in school, said, “I would coax her to get what I wanted for her birthday as her gift. It was a nice barter, we managed.”

Ranbir Kapoor - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir and Riddhima have always been close but the two have come even closer ever since the death of their father Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima, was recently asked by a fan if she and Ranbir still fight ‘at this age’. She replied, “All the time.” The two have been keeping a strong front at home as they turn pillars of support for mother Neetu Kapoor in the tough times.

Salman Khan – Arpita Khan

Salman is almost a father figure to his baby sister Arpita, who is also very protective of her brother. Such is her love for Salman that Arpita decided to deliver her second child, daughter Ayat on Salman’s birthday in December. The new addition to the family was a birthday gift for the Bharat actor. Salman had also launched her husband Aayush Sharma in Bollywood with his home production, Loveyatri.

Tiger Shroff - Krishna Shroff

Tiger and Krishna are the coolest siblings in town. Both share their love for fitness and never shy of reacting to each other’s posts on Instagram. In fact, Tiger often drops sarcastic comments on his sister’s pictures, which often lead to a fun banter between the two. She had once posted a picture of her kissing boyfriend Eban Hyams to which Tiger reacted with a puking face emoji. Krishna, who recently flew to Australia to be with Eban, recently told Mumbai Mirror that she misses Tiger the most and has left a rakhi for him at home.

Arjun Kapoor – Anshula Kapoor

Arjun and Anshula are the most-sweetest siblings who never fall short of words while praising each other on social media. Anshula had called Arjun her “most favorite human and the most important person” in her life in a heartfelt note she wrote on his birthday this year. She wrote for Arjun, “You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka is a doting sister to brother Siddharth who calls the actor his friend and guardian. The two celebrate their birthday within a gap of just one week and continue to stick through thick and thin. Priyanka had recently wished Sidharth on her birthday with a mention that his birthday is a countdown to that of hers. “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is,” she’d written.

