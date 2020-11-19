Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, calls it a ‘dream come true’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has joined Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. Rakul will play a pilot in the film.

Rakul took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. “Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff,” she wrote. The film is directed by Ajay, who previously starred opposite Rakul in De De Pyar De.

Talking about joining the project, Rakul said in a statement, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

Mayday will be a thriller drama, which will have Ajay playing a pilot. The details of Amitabh’s character have been kept under wraps. The film will go on floors in December.

A source was quoted as saying, “Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately though of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay.” Ajay and Amitabh have worked previously together in Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha.

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Rakul was recently caught up in the Bollywood drugs controversy. She was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Raku had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim directions to ensure that media does not broadcast any programme or publish, print or circulate any article or write-ups relating to her in the case.

Rakul, in the petition, had submitted that the media has continued their slander campaign by not only re-broadcasting and reporting the earlier falsehoods but attributing statements to her during the investigation which she never made to the NCB.

Follow @htshowbiz for more