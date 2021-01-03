Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon resume shoots for May Day and Bachchan Pandey after Covid-19 recovery, are ‘happiest at work’

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are back at work. The actors shared pictures and videos from their shooting venues and clearly, both of them were happy to have joined work again.

Kriti Sanon is with the team of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer and has shared a bunch of short video clips from their shooting venue--Suryagarh fort. She shared clips from the welcome function, organised by their hotel. It gave a peek into the some vintage charm with traditional drums, Rajasthani dance and music. She also mentioned how the place was in the grip of cold wave and had recorded a temperature of 11 degrees.

The makers of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson, shared a picture from the aircraft, and wrote: “New Year! New Beginnings! The GANG is all set to roll #NGEFamily is excited to kick start #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey. Shoot begins on 6th Jan in Jaisalmer! @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala”

Rakul took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang picture from her makeup room.

Earlier in December, Kriti had confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She had written: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Similarly, Rakul, too, had written a note of Instagram when she had tested positive for the coronavirus in December: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon L.& . Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe.”

Few days later, on testing negative, she had written: “Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love - can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

