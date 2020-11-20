Rakul Preet Singh lets her ‘soul and spirit fly’ in these stunning pics from Maldives vacation. See here

The Bollywood invasion of the Maldives continues. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her family are the latest to descend upon the popular tourism destination, and she’s keeping her over 15 million followers on Instagram updated about her trip.

On Friday, Rakul shared a new picture of herself, posing at the edge of a pool with her brother, Aman. She captioned the post, “Sunset, pool and this fool,” and added a heart emoji and the hashtag ‘sibling love’. Previously, Rakul had shared a picture of herself posting on a wooden deck, wearing a green swimsuit. She’d captioned it, “Smell the sea , feel the sky , let your soul and spirit fly.”

Rakul also shared a couple of other posts on her Instagram Stories. One video showed her stepping into the ocean, saying, “Isn’t this beautiful?” A person off camera asked her, “Is it cold?” and she replied, “No, it’s nice.” She also shared a video that gave a panoramic view of her surroundings, and reposted Aman’s family picture.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rakul had signed a new film, titled Mayday, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, to be directed by Ajay. “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true,” she had said in a statement.

The Maldives has been a popular destination for celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip to the tropical paradise, and Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been posting pictures from the Maldives on social media.

