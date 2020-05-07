Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

Rakul Preet Singh is not putting up with any fake news about her. On Thursday, she took to Twitter to trash a tweet falsely saying that she was buying alcohol in the market.

“What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alchohol?,” read a tweet by @KRKBoxOffice. The video showed Rakul in a T-shirt, dark pants and orange sneakers. She also has a mask on her mouth and is seen carrying a few items in her hands, rushing to her car. Rakul replied, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.”

Rakul’s fans asked her to ignore the haters. “Why bother answering detractors @Rakulpreet. This is invasion of your privacy by making a video and putting it online. Ignore it and move on,” wrote one. Others also quite rightly pointed out that there was nothing wrong even if she was buying alcohol. “Then Waht : if she’s buying alcohol I too ? Why typecast the things ! She’s too normal human beings with her right to choose , what to eat or drink,” read a tweet.

All liquor shops were closed ever since a national lockdown was imposed across the country on March 25 to halt the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was extended till May 17, but standalone liquor shops were permitted to operate as part of relaxations.

Rakul has been spending her days in the lockdown practising yoga. She took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and said that life is all about balance.

“Throwback : when the world wasn’t upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it’s pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don’t always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it’s absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion,” she captioned the image.

Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

