Rakul Preet Singh says her mom was more confident about actor wearing a bikini for Miss India, said ‘Isme kya hai?’

Rakul Preet Singh says her parents were more comfortable with the idea of her wearing a bikini for Miss India than she was.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:20 IST

Rakul Preet Singh’s parents had motivated her to take part in Miss India.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has amassed a large fan following with her work in movies but did you know she also took part in the Miss India beauty pageant? She was a part of the 2011 pageant and stood fifth in the competition.

Rakul talked to Pinkvilla about being a part of the pageant and how it was always her mother who pushed her for it. “I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. I said I’m not prepared for that. But she was confident. She said, ‘You’ll prepare for it, isme kya hai?’,” Rakul said.

 

“You won’t believe but I must add this because so many kids don’t get their parents’ support. But my mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones,” she said.



Rakul and her family had recently vowed to provide meals to around 200 families from a slum area near her Gurugram home. The meals were cooked in her apartment complex and sent to the needy families that are hit hard by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she had told Times of India.

