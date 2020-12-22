Sections
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19, says she has quarantined herself

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. She posted that she has quarantined herself and requested anyone who came in touch with her to get tested.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon L.& . Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe.”

 

Rakul Preet Singh had recently started shooting for MayDay. The film being directed by Ajay Devgn stars him and Amitabh Bachchan besides Rakul. She had earlier shared a picture of herself from the sets of the film.

Earlier, Rakul had responded to Ajay Devgn’s announcement that the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. “Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022 (sic),” he had written. Rakul had written, “So grateful !! Can’t wait to join.”

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta had tested positive as they shot for Jugg Jug Jeeyo on Chandigarh. The three have since recovered and have resumed shooting. Mehta had shared a note for Neetu when she returned to sets. “Neetu mam, I know it has been a strange roadblock but just wanted to say “Thank You” for being such an integral part of the film! whatever the outcome, I promise you by the end of it we’ll be proud of the film we made,” the note read. “Thanks for being such a soldier, I’ll see you on the sets again soon,” he added.

