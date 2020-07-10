Rakul Preet Singh: This crisis has taught us that productivity comes from shortage of resources

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says this situation has made it very clear that working from home can be a reality in showbiz.

At a time when TV and web projects have resumed shoots amid strict safety guidelines, films are still waiting for a go-ahead. And there are many actors for whom ‘work from home’ culture seem to have become a part of the new normal.

While Rakul Preet Singh hasn’t been on a film set like many others, she hasn’t been sitting idle. In fact, the actor feels this situation has made it very clear that working from home can be a reality in showbiz.

“I really believe that productivity comes from shortage of resources and the current situation has taught us exactly that. You don’t have all the necessary facilities but you still got to do your work, so you find a way. The digital medium has been such a major part of our lives in the past couple of months,” she says.

Currently in Gurugram, Haryana with her family, Singh opines that how everything has turned virtual when it comes to work, it might continue in the future as well.

“Of course productivity will peak. In a city like Mumbai, there’s so much traffic, you can cut down on travel time as well as wastage of organisation of people not coming on time. It’ll also save a lot of money. People must use this optimising time post the lockdown. Take this new way of working and be better versions of productivity,” she adds.

Singh also touches upon the whole migrant crisis that came to the forefront amid this Covid-19 situation in the country, and she says everyone is talking about it more now because everyone is seeing the situation clearly.

“But there has always been a huge section of the society which has not been able to feed themselves daily — whether there is corona or not. These things have come to light now. Nobody cared before. Everyone was too busy in their own lives,” she shares.

Saddened to see the huge loss, in terms of livelihood of migrant labourers, the actor urges everyone to do their bit to ease the pain of this under privileged lot.

“From here on, we need to look at is that as responsible citizens and continue doing whatever we can irrespective of the pandemic. I’m sure the government will do things to uplift them but we must also not stop. There should be a collective effort from privileged ones from the civil society like us, who should not forget the underprivileged when normalcy resumes,” she ends.

