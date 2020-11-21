Rakulpreet Singh shares fresh pics from Maldives, says she’s been ‘waking up early to enjoy’ stunning blues of the sea

Actor Rakulpreet Singh is among the latest lot of Indian celebrities to head for Maldives for a holiday. She is there with her family and has been sharing stunning visuals from the tiny island nation.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself in a bright orange bikini, she wrote: “Smiles are contagious, be a carrier moments captured by daddy the great.” In the picture, Rakul was seen sitting by the edge of a terrace, overing the stunning blue vistas of Indian ocean and interacting with somebody. She wasn’t looking at the camera.

Sharing another picture of herself doing yoga on the beach, she wrote: “And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea.” The actor with her family is staying at a luxury resort.

Her Instagram stories had more moments from the place. Two short videos captured her walking on the sand, in one of her stylishly done top knot and pair of sunglasses flattering her face. In another, she showed the food spread on the dinner table and in another, her family can be heard watching out for a Manta Ray, a kind of large fish, doing a perfect somersault.

Rakul’s previous day’s pictures were equally engaging. In one, her brother Amanpreet and she were in the pool, enjoying the sunset and a drink. Sharing it, she wrote: “Sunset, pool and this fool @amanpreetoffl #siblinglove #vacayvibes.” While another picture showed her in a monokini as she soaked in some sun.

In the recent past, a number of Bollywood celebs have made it to the island nation including Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Neha Dhupia, husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr and Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

On the work front, Rakulpreet will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial, May Day. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her excitement, she wrote: “Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

Though very little wok has happened in 2020, with a major chunk of the year spent in lockdown, Rakulpreet did work on Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 2.

