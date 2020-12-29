Ram Charan tests positive for coronavirus, Sara Ali Khan talks about brother Ibrahim’s acting debut and advice she can give

Ram Charan tweeted to inform that he had tested positive to coronavirus. Sara Ali Khan spoke about her brother Ibrahim’s acting debut in a recent interview.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has no symptoms and is quarantined at home

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he added that he has no symptoms and is quarantined at home. He asked all who came in contact with him to get tested.

Sara Ali Khan on advice to brother Ibrahim on acting debut: ‘My only tip would be to just be an all-rounded human being’

Sara Ali Khan spoke about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and his film debut in a recent interview. She said that while she wasn’t experienced enough to give him an advice, she feels that he should get a good education first.

Akshay Kumar jokes about ‘questionable life decisions’ as he wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday. See pic

Actor Akshay Kumar posted a throwback picture with wife Twinkle Khanna from one of their many holidays to wish her on her birthday. See it here.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil share poster of his final film The Song Of Scorpions: ‘Never the last time’

Ahead of the release of late actor Irrfan Khan’s final film The Song Of Scorpions, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil shared its poster and said that it is ‘never the last time’.

Khushi Kapoor posts a cute throwback pic to wish half-sister Anshula: ‘Happy birthday to my favourite’

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her Instagram account public, has shared a glamorous throwback picture with her sister Anshula to wish her on her birthday on Tuesday. See here.

