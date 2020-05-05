Ram Gopal Varma comments on women buying liquor, Anushka Sharma releases Paatal Lok trailer

Paatal Lok trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon series takes you on a journey to hell

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared the first trailer of Paatal Lok, an upcoming crime drama series produced by her Clean Slate Filmz for Amazon Prime Video. The over three-minute trailer teases a layered crime story. “#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?” she wrote in her tweet, which linked to an unlisted video on YouTube.

Kanika Kapoor shares photo of her three children, says ‘I miss you sooo much’

Singer Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her three children - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj - and said that she misses them a lot. She also shared a quote, which said, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.” Her caption read, “I miss you soo much,” followed by three heart emojis.

‘So much for protecting them against drunk men,’ says Ram Gopal Verma on women buying liquor, draws Sona Mohapatra’s ire

Sona Mohapatra is not at all impressed with Ram Gopal Verma’s latest tweet. On Monday, the filmmaker seemed to suggest in a tweet that women buying liquor should not complain about domestic violence. Many celebrities and political personalities have criticised the government’s decision to reopen liquor shops, citing the already rising cases of domestic violence in the country.

Rishi Kapoor’s Henna co-star Zeba Bakhtiar: ‘Just after 48 hours of meeting him, I felt like Kapoor family is my family’

Rishi Kapoor’s Henna co-star and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar has said she was in touch with him through calls and messages and was assured by his brother Randhir Kapoor two days before his death that the actor is getting better.

Extraction 2 confirmed by Joe Russo; Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave expected to return for more action

Joe Russo has confirmed that he will work on a follow-up to the hit Netflix film, Extraction. Deals with Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave will be made on the script is complete. “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline. “

