Ram Gopal Varma denies reports of crew member testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We are stringently following all guidelines’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, whose work doesn’t appear to have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, has refuted reports that a crew member on one of his upcoming projects has tested positive for Covid-19. The director has had four films in various stages of development during the lockdown and unlock phases.

“News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect...In fact, we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines,” RGV tweeted.

In the past, the filmmaker has joked about contracting the virus himself. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter on April 1. A few minutes later, he added, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Coronavirus, the film, was completed during the lockdown. “When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM,” RGV had tweeted. About his upcoming release, 12 O Clock, the filmmaker had said, “After CLIMAX, NAKED and CORONAVIRUS my next film releasing in lockdown is a horror film called 12 ‘o’ CLOCK it is not a short film but it is a full length 1 hour 45 minute film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more