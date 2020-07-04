Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bollywood / Ram Gopal Varma denies reports of crew member testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We are stringently following all guidelines’

Ram Gopal Varma denies reports of crew member testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We are stringently following all guidelines’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has denied reports that a crew member working on one of his upcoming projects has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ram Gopal Varma made a film about the coronavirus during the lockdown.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, whose work doesn’t appear to have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, has refuted reports that a crew member on one of his upcoming projects has tested positive for Covid-19. The director has had four films in various stages of development during the lockdown and unlock phases.

“News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect...In fact, we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines,” RGV tweeted.

 

In the past, the filmmaker has joked about contracting the virus himself. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter on April 1. A few minutes later, he added, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”



Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Coronavirus, the film, was completed during the lockdown. “When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM,” RGV had tweeted. About his upcoming release, 12 O Clock, the filmmaker had said, “After CLIMAX, NAKED and CORONAVIRUS my next film releasing in lockdown is a horror film called 12 ‘o’ CLOCK it is not a short film but it is a full length 1 hour 45 minute film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lewis Hamilton completes Austrian practice sweep, Latifi crashes
Jul 04, 2020 17:54 IST
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Jul 04, 2020 17:53 IST
Fed up of waiting, Goans stranded abroad arrange own flights home
Jul 04, 2020 17:52 IST
48-year-old biker killed, wife injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run mishap
Jul 04, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.