Ram Gopal Varma shares ‘priceless’ throwback photo from Masoom sets. Can you recognise Urmila Matondkar?

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has posted a throwback picture of actress Urmila Matondkar from her child artiste days in Masoom, but it is Varma’s bizarre play of words in the caption of the snapshot that is grabbing attention.

Varma took to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture from the set of Shekhar Kapur’s 1982 film, Masoom. In the photograph, Kapur is seen with the film’s lead pair of Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, and child actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila.

Thirteen years later, Varma would cast Urmila as heroine in his 1995 superhit Rangeela opposite Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, and she would become an overnight star.

To come back to Tuesday’s post, Varma wrote with the throwback Masoom picture: “Hey @shekharkapur This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film ‘MASOOM’ ..Just can’t believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a ‘RANGEELA’.”

The 1983 film Masoom starred Naseeruddin, Shabana, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It was an adaptation of 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal.

