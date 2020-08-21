Ram Naresh Diwakar on his Sonchiriya co-star SSR: he was deprived of good work, now he’s being deprived of support

Actor Ram Naresh Diwakar has been disturbed by everything that’s happening over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. He knew the late actor since 2017, when they met in connection with Sonchiriya, which released in 2019. Diwakar says the things being reported about Rajput’s mental health are “unbelievable”.

“I met him when I was conducting the acting workshop for Sonchiriya and told him ‘Mujhe sunne mein aaya hai aap bahut ghamandi hain, aap mein bahut attitude hai’ and Sushant just smiled. People had certain misconceptions about him. He was a star in the real sense,” recalls Diwakar, adding, “He had everything but would do all his work himself, treat everyone as equals. He wouldn’t just learn things himself but would also inspire people around him to learn. I don’t know where these things about him being depressed and bipolar coming from?”

Rajput, according to Diwakar, was a fighter and not someone who’d get stuck to failures.

“When Sonchiriya didn’t do well, he was sad but then he was like, ‘Let’s move on’. I just saw him breaking down when the #metoo allegations (concerning Sanjana Sanghi, his Dil Bechara co-star) were reported. He said ‘Diwakar mera koi Godfather nahi hai yahan toh koi kuch bhi likh deta hai’ and cried,” reveals the actor, hoping that CBI investigation would bring justice.

On the fact that many in Bollywood are still not reacting much on Rajput’s death, he retorts, “Many used to party with him... where are they now? How much does it take to write #justiceforsushant? Insaniyat mar gayi hai lagta hai. He was deprived of good work and now he’s being deprived of the support, too.”

The 30-year-old spoke to Rajput last in April. “For the last few months, he’d would frequently change his numbers. Things changed after Rhea (Chakraborty) came into his life. He stopped interacting much. Pehle main kabhi bhi uske ghar ja sakta tha par ab who possible nahi tha. We last connected on Instagram before the lockdown, but didn’t realise something was wrong,” Diwakar shares, adding that initially, he was too “numb” to speak about Rajput’s demise.

“I, too, felt like ending this meaningless life. Somehow I got back to my feet. To just let things out of me, I decided to share memories with him, on social media, I can no longer keep them within. It hurts,” he ends.

