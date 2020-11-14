Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar unveils new film poster, to ‘keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of Indians’

Akshay Kumar has announced a new film this Diwali and also revealed his first look from the film. Titled Ram Setu, the film poster features Akshay as a traveller in a shirt and cargo trousers with a small bag hanging around his shoulder. He sports slightly longer hair in the film.

He wrote, “This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

Akshay just saw his first digital release Laxmii. The film features him in a rare role of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgende. The actor sported a fierce look, clad in a sari, bindi and long hair tied in a pony. The film was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb but had to be renamed as Laxmii amid objections from a few groups.

Akshay also shot one of his upcoming films, BellBottom in Scotland, during coronavirus pandemic. He flew to the shooting location with his family and co-stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

The actor has now resumed shooting for the period drama, Prithviraj. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will star opposite him in the role of Sanyogita. He will then kickstart shooting for an action-comedy titled Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in January 2021. He will feature alongside Kriti Sanon in the film. He was also gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi but the film release had to be postponed amid pandemic. It will now release in 2021.

Talking about turning 53 this year and still being on the top of his game, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My age doesn’t affect me, it’s others that it concerns (laughs). Every actor has a shelf life, either via popularity, opportunities, hard work, and sometimes, age, if you’re lucky enough to reach that far. Either way, there’s a time in every man/woman’s life where they have to hang their working hat up. Do I need to worry about that now? I hope not, but, yes, I’m aware that I’ve had an incredible 30 years in this industry already, but another 30 would be a dream, if possible. So, it’s back on the bicycle for me, gotta keep my fresh face glow on for it’s these pretty newbies that are the ones giving us old dogs a run for our money.”

