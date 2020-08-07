Ramesh Taurani confirms offering Sushant Singh Rajput a film, reveals details of their last call a day before actor’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was on a conference call with Ramesh Taurani and Nikkhil Advani the afternoon before his death.

Producer Ramesh Taurani revealed that he offered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a film but refused to comment further on the matter. When asked if he sensed anything amiss when he spoke to Sushant, Taurani said that he could not tell as they were talking on the phone.

According to call detail records obtained by Times Now, Taurani, Nikkhil Advani and Sushant’s agent Uday Singh Gauri were on a four-way conference call for the narration of a film, on the afternoon of June 13, a day before the actor was found dead. Taurani confirmed that he spoke with Sushant about a film.

When asked if he was planning to sign Sushant, Taurani said, “I was but I don’t want to comment on it.” He then requested the reporter to ‘let the CBI do their work’.

Taurani was unable to comment on Sushant’s mental state at the time. “I was calling him on the phone, mujhe kaise maalum padega (how would I know)?,” he asked. When asked if the actor sounded normal, he replied in the affirmative. He added that it was just an ‘initial talk’ and the film was not finalised.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s agent gave the channel more details about the conversation. “We did a narration where Nikkhil Advani narrated an idea to him. You should actually corroborate this with Nikkhil Advani and Ramesh Taurani too. They had called me and I had called Sushant. It was a four-way conference call between Nikkhil Advani, Ramesh Taurani, myself and Sushant,” he said.

Gauri said that Sushant’s state of mind appeared to be ‘normal’. “I was on the call but I was just hearing because the narration was being given by Nikkhil. Nikkhil was talking, Sushant was talking and Ramesh ji was talking. He (Sushant) was asking the right questions,” he said.

“Nikkhil would ask as to what he understood. And he would say that I have understood till this point. Then he would take the conversation forward. So it was that kind of a conversation, it wasn’t very long,” he added.

Gauri said he called Sushant back after the narration and asked how it went. The actor reportedly told him that he liked the narration and that they should wait for the script.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police have said that it is a case of suicide. It has been alleged that the actor was targetted by the ‘movie mafia’ and attempts were made to stall his career as he was an ‘outsider’.

However, Sushant’s family believes that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had a role to play. His father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family members, alleging abetment to suicide, cheating and wrongful confinement, among other things.

Sushant’s death will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after the Centre approved the Bihar government’s recommendation to do so. The CBI has filed a case against six people, including Rhea, her family members and two of her associates.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

