Ramesh Taurani offered Sushant Singh Rajput a film, shares last call details, Mahesh Bhatt pens note before Sadak 2’s release

Producer Ramesh Taurani has spoken about his last call with Sushant Singh Rajput before the actor’s death, while Mahesh Bhatt wrote a note before Sadak 2’s release.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ramesh Taurani confirms offering Sushant Singh Rajput a film, reveals details of their last call a day before actor’s death

Prominent film producer Ramesh Taurani has revealed that he offered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a film but did not comment further on the matter. On being asked if he sensed anything wrong when he spoke to Sushant, Taurani said that he could not tell as they were talking on the phone.

Mahesh Bhatt pens note ahead of Sadak 2 release, says ‘I carry no burden, have nothing to prove to anyone’

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a note on behalf of her director father Mahesh Bhatt, ahead of the release of his new film, Sadak 2. Mahesh explained how he carried no burden and had nothing to prove to anyone. The Arth director is working with his youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt, for the first time in this film. The film is a sequel to his 1991 hit.

Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages himself, says friend Siddharth Pithani

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, has responded to allegations that pages from the actor’s diary were missing, saying that Sushant used to sometimes tear out pages himself.

Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has issued an apology after wrongly crediting his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, for a poem that was actually written by lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi. He admitted to the gaffe in a follow-up tweet and apologised for the error.

Sooraj Pancholi, denying connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says ‘very few people want to work with me’

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has denied having any connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has said that very few people want to work with him because of his ongoing legal troubles.

