Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ramesh Taurani offered Sushant Singh Rajput a film, shares last call details, Mahesh Bhatt pens note before Sadak 2’s release

Ramesh Taurani offered Sushant Singh Rajput a film, shares last call details, Mahesh Bhatt pens note before Sadak 2’s release

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Mahesh Bhatt has written a sincere note before the release of his film, Sadak 2, while producer Ramesh Taurani spoke about his last conversation with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:53 IST

By HT Entrtainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Producer Ramesh Taurani has spoken about his last call with Sushant Singh Rajput before the actor’s death, while Mahesh Bhatt wrote a note before Sadak 2’s release.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ramesh Taurani confirms offering Sushant Singh Rajput a film, reveals details of their last call a day before actor’s death

Prominent film producer Ramesh Taurani has revealed that he offered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a film but did not comment further on the matter. On being asked if he sensed anything wrong when he spoke to Sushant, Taurani said that he could not tell as they were talking on the phone.

Read more here

Mahesh Bhatt pens note ahead of Sadak 2 release, says ‘I carry no burden, have nothing to prove to anyone’

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a note on behalf of her director father Mahesh Bhatt, ahead of the release of his new film, Sadak 2. Mahesh explained how he carried no burden and had nothing to prove to anyone. The Arth director is working with his youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt, for the first time in this film. The film is a sequel to his 1991 hit.

Read more here



Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages himself, says friend Siddharth Pithani



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, has responded to allegations that pages from the actor’s diary were missing, saying that Sushant used to sometimes tear out pages himself.



Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has issued an apology after wrongly crediting his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, for a poem that was actually written by lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi. He admitted to the gaffe in a follow-up tweet and apologised for the error.

Read more here

Sooraj Pancholi, denying connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says ‘very few people want to work with me’

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has denied having any connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has said that very few people want to work with him because of his ongoing legal troubles.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Aug 07, 2020 12:09 IST
Worried about your kids’ mental health? Here’s what experts recommend
Aug 07, 2020 12:06 IST
Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in gallery’s ‘most amusing room’
Aug 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Anand can’t get over sweet birthday surprise from Sonam, here is proof
Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.