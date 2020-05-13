Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj gets heartfelt wishes from friend Sonam Kapoor: ‘He better make you happy’

Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj gets heartfelt wishes from friend Sonam Kapoor: ‘He better make you happy’

Sonam Kapoor is happy for her friend Miheeka Bajaj who got engaged to actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday.

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor and her family have congratulated Miheeka Bajaj on her engagement.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her family are overjoyed at friend Miheeka Bajaj’s engagement to actor Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali actor made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Sonam, who is a longtime friend of Miheeka, shared the announcement picture of the couple on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!” wrote Sonam in her congratulatory message.”

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan also congratulated the couple. “The best quarantine news ever. Congratulations my baby Miheeka in these dark times you found your light. @ranadaggubati what a lucky guy. #lovelockdown #itsbetterinhyd,” wrote Rhea in her message for the two.

Anil commented on Rana’s announcement post, “Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you,” he wrote.



 

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

Sharing a photo with his fiance, the actor wrote on Instagram: “And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj”. He used a red heart emoji along with his caption. Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Actor Samantha Akkineni commented: “Dead... died”. Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared “congratulations”.

Miheeka Bajaj is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
May 13, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Ladakh man takes online classes as passion for teaching dwarfs infection
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Delhi Police considers providing buses for rail passengers needing public transport
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Virataparvam: Sai Pallavi’s character inspired by Belli Lalitha?
May 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here
May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.