Home / Bollywood / ‘Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt not getting engaged today, it is not true’: Randhir Kapoor ends speculation

‘Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt not getting engaged today, it is not true’: Randhir Kapoor ends speculation

Randhir Kapoor has dismissed speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting engaged in Ranthambore on Wednesday.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor engagement speculation is not true, says Randhir Kapoor.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged on Wednesday and are in Rajasthan with their families for a vacation, his uncle Randhir Kapoor has said. There has been feverish speculation that a wedding is in the offing ever since the two stars were seen with their families in Jaipur.

“It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been sharing peeks into the holiday, where they have been joined by Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samaira. They were also joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday night.

The speculation began after Randhir said in an interview that he and Alia would have been married by now had it not been for the pandemic. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor said.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for almost three years now and have acknowledged their relationship publicly. Alia is often spotted at Kapoor family events. The two will be seen in Brahmastra next year, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The multi-starrer has been in the works for two years now.

