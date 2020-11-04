Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra team reunite in Mumbai for 10-day shoot, Mouni Roy shares pics

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, along with the team of their upcoming film Brahmastra have united again in Mumbai for a 10-day schedule. Mouni has shared pictures giving fans a glimpse into the latest shoot schedule and the ID for the film crew seems to be an interesting one - instead if the usual “team” or

“crew” written alongside the film’s name, it has “Sena”. So it is “Brahmastra Sena” on sets.

Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra also features Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Mouni shared a few pictures on her Instagram Story:

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the entire shooting schedule of the film has been extended by another 30 days and the current shooting is being held in a Mumbai studio. “It’s a conscious decision to reserve the songs for next year because Ayan wants to shoot them on a grand scale with lots of background dancers. The team is optimistic that the on-ground scenario will improve by then. At the same time, they are exploring other mediums without compromising on the visuals,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Pictures showing the team getting back together also surfaced online Wednesday.

Recent reports claimed that the studio wanted the film to be cut down by 25-30 minutes but Ayan is not ready for it. A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source saying, “Ayan doesn’t want to shorten the film as he believes the core thought of the film will get compromised. He has worked for almost half a decade on the film, beginning from the scripting and the pre-production to the shoot and now a part of the post-production. Moreover, Ayan is working on a VFX-heavy film for the first time, and he has put his heart and soul into it, trying to match the effects with films such as Avengers.”

Brahmastra is the first film in Ayan’s ambitious fantasy-trilogy and he has been working on it for many years. During the lockdown, he is said to have worked on the post-production work on the film.

