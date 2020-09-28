Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby brother’

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby brother’

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him. It is also the birthday of his aunt, Rima Jain. See pictures here.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times NEw Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother Ranbir Kapoor on his 38th birthday.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday. On the occasion, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him.

Sharing the collage, Riddhima wrote: “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab.” The pictures also feature Riddhima’s daughter Samara and mom Neetu Kapoor.

In a run-up to his birthday, Riddhima shared a bunch of pictures of Ranbir with her, Neetu and others. She also shared a collage of various family moments from the past, with many featuring their late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this April. One of the pictures from this lot was a throwback to their childhood with Rishi holding both his children in his arms and posing by a statue of Shirdi Sai Baba.

 



Other pictures that Riddhima shared.

Ranbir’s birthday coincides with that of his aunt, Rima Jain. Riddhima also shared pictures with her. One of them includes Riddhima posing with Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Rima’s son, actor Aadar Jain.

Also read: Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: When Alia Bhatt revealed her ‘shy moment’ during their first meeting

The family came closer after the death of Rishi Kapoor. The siblings have been doing their best to support their mother, Neetu. Answering a fan query, Ridddhima had once said that Ranbir and she still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time”, she had answered.

During an Instagram AMA session, a fan had asked if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” Riddhima had been asked. She had replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.”

