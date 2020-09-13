Ranbir Kapoor dons police costume for new project shoot, fans wonder what he is working on

Sections
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted working on a new project in Mumbai on Saturday. He was seen in a police costume, shooting with a small crew. The actor’s fans wondered which project he was shooting for.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting for a new project in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor returned to film sets after months of practising self isolation owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranbir’s photos from the shoot sets show him in a policeman’s costume. He is seen standing next to a police jeep in one photo and sitting down with other crew members in a second photo. As excited as his fans were to see him as a cop, many even wondered which project he was working on. “Wow RK as police,” wrote a fan. “Lays advertisement maybe,” guessed another.

 

 



Ranbir has also begun work on his other projects. Recently, he was seen with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. They were also spotted at Ayan Mukherji’s office.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan’s fantasy epic, Brahmastra. The film has been long delayed due to production issues and later, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in July, after which, both Ranbir and Alia paid him a visit at his house. Ranbir has also played Sanjay in his recent biopic, Sanju.

Ranbir and Alia spent a majority of lockdown period together at his home. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they walked his dog together in the building complex. The actors also shot each others’ portions for a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video on all the precautionary measures to take against the Covid-19 infection.

