Ranbir Kapoor gives a big hug to Neetu Kapoor at her birthday party, Karan Johar makes an appearance. See pics

Neetu Kapoor has shared glimpses from her intimate birthday party at home and mentioned how loved and valued she felt as a few friends and family members joined her at her 62nd birthday celebrations. The pictures also show filmmaker Karan Johar as part of the celebrations.

Sharing a few pictures from the intimate celebrations on Instagram, she wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always....I feel the richest today.” The first, blurred picture is from Neetu’s cake-cutting ceremony and shows all from son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara, sister-in-law Reema Jain, Karan and Agastya Nanda singing and clapping for her.

The second picture shows Ranbir giving Neetu a warm hug in front of their family picture in the living room. The third photo shows several pink and grey balloons filling up a corner of the house with “Happy Birthday Mom” written on one.

Riddhima had wished Neetu at midnight by sharing a fresh family picture on Instagram. She’d written, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” It showed Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir huddled together to fit in the frame for the lens.

Also read: When Kapil Sharma said Ranveer Singh ‘humiliated’ him at wedding with Deepika Padukone. Watch video

A glimpse from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration.

Riddhima and Ranbir had hosted an intimate dinner at home on the occasion. While Neetu wore black, Riddhima was dressed in white and Ranbir in a floral green shirt. Riddhima had also shared several pictures of how she was prepping for her mom’s birthday.

This was Neetu’s first birthday after the death of husband Rishi Kapoor in April this year. She had been by his side during his cancer treatment in New York for a year. He died in April at a Mumbai hospital.

Follow @htshowbiz for more