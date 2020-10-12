Ranbir Kapoor goes cycling with friends on streets of Mumbai. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted on Sunday, enjoying cycling on the streets of Mumbai. A video of him gliding past cars and bikes has made its way to the internet. Dressed in grey, Ranbir looks fit and raring to go.

The video shows Ranbir sporting a grey pair of leggings with a matching sweat shirt, a bandana and a printed black scarf around his face.

Through much of the lockdown period, Ranbir has been maintaining a low profile. The lockdown period began on a tragic note for the Kapoor household as they lost his father, actor Rishi Kapoor to leukaemia. While Ranbir’s mother Neetu and sister Riddhima were more forthcoming about speaking of their loss, Ranbir has always maintained a quiet demeanour. The family is slowly coming to terms with their loss and Ranbir has been making appearances in pictures as the family celebrated birthdays of Neetu Kapoor (July), Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir’s (both in September).

Through much of last year, Ranbir was also spotted taking off for New York, where late Rishi was getting treated. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt was often seen with him.

In 2019, Ranbir was occupied shooting for his upcoming fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, being directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. For the same, Ranbir had been seen in Germany, Mumbai and Varanasi. The film, stars Ranbir as a super hero named Shiva while Alia plays a character called Isha. The logo of the film was released amid much fanfare on Mahashivratri at the Kumbh Mela last year.

Brahmastra has seen major delays. However, before the pandemic-related lockdown came into force, the quartet - Amitabh, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia, had released a video to state that December 4, 2020 would be the final date of the film release. In it, Ranbir rants how his parents have been badgering him, saying, “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia).” However, in a post-lockdown period, the release of the film remains uncertain and it is not clear if Brahmastra would stick to its scheduled release date.

Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Ranbir also has Shamshera with YashRaj films. The latter will also star along with Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August this year.

