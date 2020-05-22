Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Karan Johar conducted a live on Instagram on Thursday and talked about several of his industry friends, including his god child Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker revealed during the live session that Alia had a special lockdown hair stylist in boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. He also said that she is in a happy place.

Alia had posted a picture of her new look on Instagram earlier this week and shared how she has evolved into a fitter person after working out at home during lockdown. She had written, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

Alia has been staying with Ranbir during lockdown and the two pay occasional visits to his mother Neetu Singh after the death of his father Rishi Kapoor. Alia was constantly by his side during the last rites of the late actor.

Karan will be directing Alia once again after launching her in Bollywood with his directorial, Student of the Year in 2012. The actor will be seen in his upcoming period drama, Takht. The big budget film has a huge ensemble cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Karan had confessed in one of his interviews with Rajeev Masand that he failed to use her talent during her debut, Student of the Year. He had said, “In many ways, her emotional launch is Student of the Year but her real professional launch is Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. The way he nurtured her as an actor, the way he put her out there is something I didn’t do at all. I always spotted that there was something about her but I didn’t use her talent at all. I actually don’t feel I full-fledgedly ever directed Alia the way I would like to do.”

“Even Takht is an ensemble, she has a solid part in a way that she is extremely beautiful. It is one of my favourite tracks in the film but I still feel believe she and I have a film to make. A film that we can be known for,” he added.

