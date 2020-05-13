Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor pays tribute to dad Rishi Kapoor at prayer meet, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati gets engaged

From Rishi Kapoor’s family hosting a prayer meet for the late actor on Tuesday to Baahubali star Rana Daggubati getting engaged, here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Updated: May 13, 2020 10:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pay tribute, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attend

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of her and brother Ranbir Kapoor paying obeisance to their father Rishi Kapoor at a prayer meet held for him at their residence in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of herself next to a garlanded photograph of Rishi, she wrote, “Love you always Papa…”

Sunil Lahri, Prem Sagar back DD’s dodgy claim that Ramayan set world record for most-watched TV episode ever

The re-telecast of the 1987 mythological drama Ramayan, based on the epic of the same name, kept the viewers hooked during the lockdown. In a tweet, Doordarshan announced that the show created a ‘world record’ as 77 million viewers tuned in for the April 16 episode.

Rana Daggubati announces engagement with Miheeka Bajaj: ‘She said yes’

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday, completely out of the blue, announced his engagement with designer Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture with her on his Twitter page, he revealed that she said ‘yes’ to his proposal. “And she said yes,” he tweeted along with the picture.

Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Relationship with Russell Peters to scary stalker, did you know these facts about her?



Sunny Leone has come a long way from her Bigg Boss 5 days; she is now a bona fide Bollywood star and continues to be the most searched personality on Google in India year after year. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has acted in a number of films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She is a popular face on the small screen too, as the co-host of MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha.



Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant dies of heart attack, was rushed to hospital by ‘devastated’ star himself

Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant Amos died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60. Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

