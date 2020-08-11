Ranbir Kapoor returns to set, celebrates hairstylist’s birthday following social distancing norms. See pics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has resumed work amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a few pictures from the set on his Instagram page, which showed the actor casually dressed and wearing a mask.

In his post, Ajay revealed that he turned a year older on Monday and the birthday was celebrated keeping the social distancing norms in mind. “Celebrating my birthday on set… Never imagined would have to celebrate my birthday with social distancing and wld be wished without any hugs from my family, friends and my colleague. #lockdown #lockdownbirthday #onset,” he wrote.

According to reports, Ranbir was shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra when the lockdown was enforced in March this year. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is slated for a December release. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, its release is likely to be pushed to next year.

Brahmastra has already been delayed multiple times. In February, the makers released a video in which Ranbir said that everyone, from his parents to his fans, was making fun of him as the film was in the making for more than two years. “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” he said in the video.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama, Shamshera, in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

In an interview in May, Vaani said that work on Shamshera was almost finished. She also said that the film was unlikely to go the direct-to-digital route and would release in theatres.

“It was pretty much done. I don’t know about Ranbir’s scenes, if his work is left, but it was pretty much finished. I don’t know if I can talk much about it but we have been scheduled and ready for it to release. I am pretty sure the makers will wait for the lockdown to get over and for things to come back to normal for them to release the film because whatever little that I have been able to watch of the film, I know and everyone else who is a part of it knows that it is a big screen film. They wouldn’t want to release it on any other platform,” she had said.

