Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima host birthday dinner for mom Neetu Kapoor: ‘Happiest bday my Iron Lady’. See pics

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima hosted a family dinner for mom Neetu Kapoor on the eve of her birthday with brother Ranbir Kapoor joining in to be by their side. She shared a few photos from the quiet celebration on Instagram late Tuesday.

After sharing glimpses how she was prepping for her Neetu’s birthday on her Instagram stories, Riddhima finally shared a family picture to wish her mother at midnight. Sharing a picture with her and Ranbir from the dinner, she wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” It shows Neetu in black and Riddhima in white while Ranbir is in a floral green tee.

Ahead of the dinner, Riddhima shared a selfie with Neetu and captioned it, “Dinner ready - Mom’s b’day eve!”. She went on to share another solo picture of Neetu posing in front of the balloons and wrote in caption, “My birthday girl.” During the day, she had shared a few pictures about how she was decorating their Mumbai home and getting ready for the dinner. She shared a picture of the many balloons that adorned a corner and had birthday messages for Neetu printed on them.

Riddhima Kapoor shares a glimpse of Neetu’s birthday celebration.

Riddhima Kapoor shared quite a few throwback pictures of mother Neetu ahead of her birthday.

Riddhima also shared a few throwback pictures with Neetu as a build-up. She captioned one of the pictures, which showed Neetu posing with granddaughter Samara, “My mommy’s birthday eve.” While many of her followers wished Neetu in the comments section of their ‘dinner ready’ picture, Riddhima went on to disable the comments section while posting the birthday wish post.

Also read: Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

The Kapoors have been coping with the death of Rishi together as a family. Riddhima, who couldn’t attend the last rites of her father and travelled by road to reach from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown, hasn’t left Neetu’s side ever since. Her daughter Samara has also been staying with her in Mumbai.

The family recently welcomed a Shih tzu pup and named him Doodle Kapoor. She regularly posts adorable pictures of how the little ball of fur has been bonding well with his senior, Dudley.s

Follow @htshowbiz for more