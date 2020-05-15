Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor recall happy memories with parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in throwback family pic. See here

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor recall happy memories with parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in throwback family pic. See here

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a throwback family picture with parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, daughter Samara, and brother Ranbir Kapoor. See here.

Updated: May 15, 2020 11:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has posted a new family picture.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor, who died last month after a battle with cancer, has shared a new family picture on Instagram. Since her dad’s death, Riddhima has posted several pictures of her family on social media.

On Thursday, Riddhima shared a picture and captioned it, “We are family.” The picture shows Riddhima with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Samara, mother Neetu, and Rishi.

Previously, Riddhima had shared a childhood picture of herself in Rishi’s arms, and another from Neetu’s birthday party She had also shared a monochrome picture of Rishi with his mother, and one of herself with Ranbir and Neetu. “Got your back ma. Your pillars,” she’d captioned the last one.

 



Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father’s last rites. She later accompanied Neetu, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the immersion of Rishi’s ashes at Banganga. She was also present at his prayer meet, and posted a picture with the caption, Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you.”

Riddhima had earlier shared a heartbreaking messages and pictures on Instagram while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. She wrote with one of his pictures, “ Papa I love you I will always love you-RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day.”

