Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor refutes rumours that he, Neetu Singh have tested Covid-19 positive: ‘We are fit’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor refutes rumours that he, Neetu Singh have tested Covid-19 positive: ‘We are fit’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh do not have the coronavirus, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed in a social media post.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh are fit, says his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has denied rumours that the actor and their mother Neetu Singh have tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram to put an end to the false reports.

Riddhima shared a screenshot of a tweet, claiming how the mother and son duo had caught the virus from Agatsya Nanda, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, after he visited their home recently for Neetu’s birthday party. Amitabh and his son Abhishek were found Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

 

“Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics,” Riddhima wrote in her post. Others supported her in the comments. “Take legal action against them this will teach them,” wrote one. “Thank you so much for clearing this mam, I was worried and now I’m happy,” wrote a fan of Ranbir.



Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Amitabh shared the news about his positive status on his Twitter handle on Saturday and said he has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where he is being kept in an isolation ward. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed the news and revealed that he and his father both had “mild symptoms.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others wished a quick recovery to the Gulabo Sitabo star. “Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” Health Minister tweeted.

