Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima showers love on Alia Bhatt’s adorable picture with sister Shaheen: ‘Too cute’

Alia Bhatt is very close to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who often reacts to her social media posts. Riddhima has now commented on an adorable picture posted by Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, featuring the two sisters on each side of a glass partition.

Shaheen shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Hi Sweetie”. Alia too replied in the same vein in the comments section. Riddhima not just liked the picture but also commented, “Too too cute @shaheenb @aliaabhatt,” along with several heart emojis.

Alia and Shaheen’s mother Soni Razdan had also reacted to the picture with hearts.

Meanwhile, Riddhima is currently staying with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She couldn’t reach in time for her father’s funeral due to the lockdown but joined her family later. Riddhima has been throwback photos of the family, and especially with Rishi.

Also read: When Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic ‘Ladies Man’, had said ‘no one should think of dating Alia’

Earlier, Alia had also penned a heartfelt tribute for Rishi. She wrote, “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more