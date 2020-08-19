Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are back in work mode. They were seen together at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. They were at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office, perhaps discussing their next project.

Shraddha and Ranbir were both clicked in their respective cars. While Shraddha wore a beige dress, Ranbir was seen in a navy blue shirt and pants. Both of them were also wearing masks in their cars. See pictures:

Ranbir and Shraddha clicked inside Luv Ranjan’s office. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor outside Luv Ranjan’s office.

Ranbir Kapoor in his car.

Ranbir and Shraddha’s film with Luv was announced last year in December. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the new cast for the film on Twitter, “IT’S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.”

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan was also supposed to bring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir together for a film. However, it was reported that Ajay opted out of the film due to creative differences.



Also read: Abhay Deol slams his movie Raanjhanaa for its ‘regressive message‘: ‘History will not look kindly at this film’

Recently, Ranbir was also seen at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office with his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir has worked with him in his debut movie Saawariya, Alia will be seen in his film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia and Ranbir also have Ayan Mukherjee’s much-delayed movie, Brahmastra. The film was already running a year late when the coronavirus pandemic halted all film and television production. The film is a fantasy trilogy co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into Bengaluru violence
Aug 19, 2020 22:00 IST
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
Aug 19, 2020 22:02 IST
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
Aug 19, 2020 21:57 IST
Shifting of Ambala oil terminal gathers pace, truckers protest
Aug 19, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.