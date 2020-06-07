Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

Riddhima Kapoor has shared a glimpse of the family get-together as brother Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt came to meet Neetu Kapoor on Saturday. They have been coping with the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor together as a family.

Riddhima shared pictures on Instagram which also show Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda in attendance. The pictures show the three women: Riddhima, Alia and Shaheen posing for selfies. A particular picture in a collage shows Alia looking excited as she clicks a selfie with Riddhima, Shaheen and Ranbir in the frame. Riddhima captioned the collage of all their pictures, “My comfort zone #familia.”

Riddhima also posted two separate pictures -- one with mother Neetu and one with Alia and Shaheen on Instagram and captioned them with a heart emoji.

Riddhima often reacts to Alia and Shaheen’s Instagram posts. She recently dropped a sweet comment in reaction to a picture of Alia and Shaheen. Shaheen had posted a picture with Alia on Instagram with the caption, “Hi Sweetie”. Riddhima had ‘liked’ the picture and commented, “Too too cute @shaheenb @aliaabhatt,” along with several heart emojis.

Also read: Karan Johar looks taller than Shah Rukh Khan, gets head massage from Uday Chopra in epic throwback pics

Alia has been by the Kapoor family’s side ever since Rishi Kapoor flew to New York for his cancer treatment along with wife Neetu. Alia had accompanied Ranbir on frequent trips to the US to check on Rishi. She was also among the very few family members present at the actor’s funeral on April 30 amid lockdown. It is believed Alia video called Riddhima, so that the latter could witness her father’s last rites, as she couldn’t travel from Delhi to Mumbai in time for the funeral.

Follow @htshowbiz for more