Randeep Hooda heads to Haryana for Unfair & Lovely shooting, holds virtual script-reading session with Ileana D’Cruz

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly moved to his native Haryana to shoot for his upcoming romcom, Unfair & Lovely, which will feature actor Ileana D’Cruz as his co-star. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Randeep had been shooting for his film with Salman Khan, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he spoke about his upcoming romcom. Randeep acknowledged his initial discomfort with the genre, “It took some time to take shape and now I’m excited to run.”

The report added that the actor is on a 20-day schedule in Karnal. Travelling during a pandemic had challenges of its own. Speaking about it, he said: “You are suspicious of anything that is given to you and then close your eyes, hoping for the best. Since I am from the state, my first priority was to ensure that not too may get wind of my presence, and those who do, have been asked to meet me only after the shoot is over, keeping everyone’s safety in mind.”

Ahead of the shoot, the co-stars held a virtual script-reading session. Sharing details of the session and pictures, Ileana wrote: “Virtual Script readings be like...New Normal, new experiences, but the same old excitement & thrill at the start of something new!” One of the pictures showed Ileana and Randeep sharing a joke, while another had them serious and deep into the reading session.

Randeep was in the news in August when he had to undergo a leg surgery in a Mumbai hospital. “My leg is healing, there’s no post operative complication. I’ll be able to move around properly in a week’s time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who’s a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage,” he had continued.

Randeep has maintained a busy schedule through much of the lockdown period. Apart from his surgery, he also saw the release of his Netflix film, Extraction, which turned out to be a big success. He also featured in a much smaller role in Mira Nair’s recently released The Suitable Boy. Randeep had also been shooting for Salman’s Radhe.

