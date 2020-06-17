Randeep Hooda makes a promise to his parents, says he ‘won’t do anything to wipe this smile off their faces’

Sections
Randeep Hooda made a promise to his parents on their wedding anniversary about never taking an extreme step that may wipe the smiles off their faces.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:04 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Randeep Hooda with his parents.

Randeep Hooda has made a promise to his parents who celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The actor said he will not do anything that would hurt his parents no matter how much trouble he is in.

He took to Twitter to share the promise he made to his parents on the occasion. He wrote in Hindi, “I will never take any such step which may take this smile off my mother and father’s faces, no matter what I am going through.”

 

In another tweet, he wished them on their wedding anniversary with a happy family picture and wrote, “A happy 49th Marriage anniversary to my lovely parents #AshaHooda & #DrRanbirSinghHooda . I would never want to do anything to wipe this smile off their faces no matter what anguish I might be going through personally.” In the picture, all three of them can be seen smiling for the camera.



 

Randeep was one of the many Bollywood celebrities who were left heartbroken and shocked on learning of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on Sunday. He had shared a black-and-white picture of Sushant on Instagram to share his grief. He wrote, “No matter how many reasons one reasons, it’s still unreasonable ..only good times to remember .. #SushantSinghRajput hope there is peace bro ...”

Also read: Jiah Khan’s mother condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘bullying is also kind of killing somebody’

The actor was laid to rest on Monday. Rajput’s family had earlier reached Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites. Several Bollywood celebrities including Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma also attended his funeral.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

