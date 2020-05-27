Sections
Home / Bollywood / Randeep Hooda remembers late grandmother, shares pic: ‘You were cooler than cool, real cool’

Randeep Hooda shared a throwback picture with his grandmother, and said while it has been a year since her death, it feels like she is still around.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Randeep Hooda poses with grandmom in this throwback picture.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who often shares endearing social media posts about nature and his own life and family, has posted a picture with his dadi as he remembered her on her first death anniversary on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with his grandmother, Randeep wrote, “Dadi tane gaye ek saal ho gaya par nyu lage janun tu aade se. Cool tai bhi ghani cool thi bhai! Laag re haan dadi tera naam uncha karan! Tu jama raaji rahe, jade bhi se. It’s been a year since you left but it feels like you are still here. You were cooler than cool - real cool. Working hard to make you proud. You be happy where ever you are.”

Earlier this week, Randeep remembered his film Sarabjit and shared a video on the occasion. “Randeep Hooda to Sarabjit: My co-conspirator in making me more believable to myself and the audience as #Sarbjit . Thank you @renukapillai_official for your painstaking attention to detail and tolerating my mood swings (coz I was so starved of course ). Also there is not 1 but 4 wonderful ladies with a whole range of talents. Make sure you check out theirwork at @thepillaidiaries #Throwback #ShootLife #DreamTeam #Repost @thepillaidiaries .

 



Randeep’s latest outing was Netflix original Extraction where he was seen alongside Chris Hemsworth. Speaking about his role in the film, Randeep had told PTI, “My character, as they say, is the wrecking ball. He is responsible for Chris and other characters’ involvement. His people don’t have the money so he feels that we will just give them the job and when it’s time to pay, he will just whack them out and take the boy home.”

