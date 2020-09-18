Randeep Hooda shares first workout video after surgery: ‘Can’t use legs? Do upper body’

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently underwent leg surgery, is back to workouts even as he recuperates. Randeep had undergone a surgery to remove metal plates from his leg and was admitted in a Mumbai hospital for the same last month. However, with his latest video, he told his fans that he may not be able to use his legs yet, but that does not stop him from exercising.

This is perhaps all the inspiration you will ever need. In the video, Randeep is seen exercising with his hands and upper body and the caption on Instagram says, “Can’t use legs? Do upper body!! Getting back to the grind..#FridayFitness.”

Recently seen in Netflix’s Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth, Randeep has already begun work on his next. While dubbing for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Randeep shared a picture and wrote, “Grateful to be back at work.”

About his health. Randeep told Hindustan Times, “My leg is healing, there’s no postoperative complication. I’ll be able to move around properly in a week’s time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who’s a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything.”

Also read: As Sanjay Dutt’s family reunites, wife Maanayata shares pic with kids Iqra and Shahraan: ‘I want to thank God for the gift of family’

Randeep had also revealed that it was actually a 12-year-old injury. “My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more