Randeep Hooda shares video as he rides a horse for the first time after surgery: ‘Jumped a baby course after months’

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently underwent a surgery, is now back on his feet and enjoying some his most favourite activities. The actor shared a video of himself during a horse ride. He underwent a leg surgery a month ago.

Randeep shared the video and wrote on Twitter, “Back in the saddle !! Jumped a baby course after months #Cupa enjoyed it too. Smiling face with #horse #showjumping #equestrian.”

About his health, Randeep told Hindustan Times, “My leg is healing, there’s no postoperative complication. I’ll be able to move around properly in a week’s time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who’s a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything.” Randeep had also revealed that it was actually a 12-year-old injury. “My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage,” he had said.

Last month, Randeep had shared his first workout video since the operation and wrote on Instagram, “Can’t use legs? Do upper body!! Getting back to the grind..#FridayFitness.” In the video, Randeep is seen exercising with his hands and upper body and the caption.

Later, he also posted a video when he got back on his legs for the workout sessions.

Recently seen in Netflix’s Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth, Randeep has already begun work on his next. He is now dubbing for Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.

