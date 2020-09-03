Randeep Hooda turns Thor with face swap app, jokes ‘what happens when Chris Hemsworth leaves the hammer lying around’

Randeep Hooda morphed himself into Thor in a new video and joked that it was the result of his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth leaving the hammer lying around on the sets of their film. Chris has been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011.

Sharing a fun video created using a face swap app, Randeep wrote on Instagram, “What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth.”

Compliments poured in from fans. “I think we got a bollywood thor,” one wrote. “I knew u r worthy,” another wrote. “Looking Cool Sir @randeephooda,” a third wrote.

Chris made his debut as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with Thor. He reprised his role as the God of Thunder in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), a cameo in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He will return in the fourth Thor film titled Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated for a February 2022 release.

Earlier this year, Randeep made his Hollywood debut with the action-thriller Extraction, which also starred Chris. The movie became the most-watched film on Netflix and garnered 99 million views in its first four weeks.

Randeep, who wants to expand his horizons and sign more Hollywood projects, recently signed with a talent management agency in the US - Authentic Talent and Literary Management. “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema,” he said in a statement.

