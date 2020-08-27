Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, to be kept under observation: report

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly undergone a surgery after complaining of pain on Tuesday night. According to a report in Times of India, the actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where the surgery took place.

The report adds that the actor was accompanied by his father, who is a doctor. A few photographers captured him stepping out of his car and walking into the hospital. A close friend of the actor was quoted as saying: “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about once they have all reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate.”

A source in the hospital was quoted as saying, “Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the Covid-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.” The operation was a ‘long-pending surgery and an elective one’, another Times of India report said.

Randeep celebrated his 44th birthday amid Covid-19 crisis on August 20. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction. After the success of the film, the actor has signed with a talent management agency in the US called Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Speaking about it, he said in a statement, “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction featured Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary on a mission to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord from Dhaka.

