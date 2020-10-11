Sections
Randhir Kapoor confirms plans to revive RK Films in a few months, reveals he will direct a love story under the banner

Randhir Kapoor, who took over RK Films after the death of Raj Kapoor, confirmed that the banner will be revived in the coming months. He revealed that he will be making a romantic film under the banner.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Randhir Kapoor shared that the RK Films banner will be revived in a few months.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed that RK Films, the banner established by the late Raj Kapoor, will be revived in the coming months. He revealed that he will make a love story under the banner but refused to divulge details about the cast.

RK Films was established by Raj Kapoor in 1948 and the first film produced under the banner was Aag. In the decades that followed, many films were released under the banner, including Awaara, Shri 420, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

When Raj Kapoor died in 1988, Randhir took over the production house. The last film made under the banner was Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999, which was directed by Rishi Kapoor.

In an interview with The Times of India, Randhir said that there are plans to revive the RK Films banner with a love story that he will direct. “Well, it’s happening. We are reviving the RK banner now. It will happen soon in a couple of months. The film will be a love story. I shall direct it,” he said.

Randhir remained tight-lipped about the cast and said that the announcement will be made in a grand way. “Well, I can’t tell you anymore about it at this point of time (smiles)...But we’ll throw out the news of the cast with a bang,” he said.

On the personal front, Randhir has reason to rejoice, as his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. Expressing his excitement at the news, Randhir had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray it’s a healthy, happy child.”

