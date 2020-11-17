Randhir Kapoor misses brother Rishi Kapoor, sister Ritu Nanda on Bhai Dooj, shares photos of their celebrations

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has shared photos of the Kapoor family’s Bhai Dooj celebrations while remembering siblings Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda who died earlier this year. Rishi died after a long battle with leukaemia on April 30 while Ritu died in January of cancer.

In the pics, Randhir can be seen with Rajiv Kapoor and Rima Jain. The celebration was hosted at Rima’s home. The three smiled at the camera and Randhir wrote, “Missed Ritu & Chintu at Bhai Dooj”. Randhir’s elder daughter Karisma Kapoor was among those who reacted to the photo. She dropped a heart emoji.

In another pic, Rajiv and Randhir posed with nephews Aadar and Armaan Jain, and Rima’s husband in the third photo.

Remembering Rishi in an interview, Randhir had said, He said, “It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze. We would often party by ourselves. We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘ Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon (What are you doing right now? If you are not coming, I can come)’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi (We needed no one else when we were together). We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that. Hum waise hi khush-mijaz the. Hasi khushi kat rahi thi zindagi. Ab usmein se ek musafir utar gaya. Dekhen aage kya hota hai (We were very jolly and were happily living our lives. Now one passenger has finished his journey. Let’s see what happens now).”