Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's second pregnancy: 'Had been saying for so long Taimur needs a brother or sister'

Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s second pregnancy: ‘Had been saying for so long Taimur needs a brother or sister’

Randhir Kapoor, the father of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has said that he’d been telling her that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father, Randhir Kapoor, has expressed his happiness at the news of her pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday confirmed that they were expecting their second child.

Randhir told Mumbai Mirror, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child.” Earlier, Saif and Kareena had said in a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have one child, son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif has two children from an earlier marriage to actor Amrita Singh -- daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif’s sister, Soha, took to Instagram to congratulate him on the news. Sharing a picture of the actor, she called him ‘quadfather’. Ibrahim reacted to the post with a fire emoji, and wrote, “Abba.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rhea Kapoor also took to social media to extend their best wishes to the couple. Speaking about the possibility of having a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, “Two more years.”



Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan confirm they are expecting second child: ‘Thank you to all our well wishers’

Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Aamir recently travelled to Turkey to resume shooting for the film. Saif, meanwhile, will be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series centred on New Delhi politics.

