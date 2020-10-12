Randhir Kapoor says he misses brother Rishi Kapoor desperately: ‘We didn’t need anyone else if we were together’

Randhir Kapoor has expressed how much he misses his late brother Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April this year. Randhir says the two required nothing in their lives when they were together and had same likes and dislikes.

Radhir has described Rishi as the best actor of their generation and said, “In the entire period of action era, ek aadmi chale ja raha tha apna jhanda leke (In the entire period of action era, one man continued to move forward with his own flag).”

Randhir was talking to ETimes about how he and Rishi were very close to each other and just loved each other’s company. He said, “It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze. We would often party by ourselves. We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘ Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon (What are you doing right now? If you are not coming, I can come)’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi (We needed no one else when we were together). We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that. Hum waise hi khush-mijaz the. Hasi khushi kat rahi thi zindagi. Ab usmein se ek musafir utar gaya. Dekhen aage kya hota hai (We were very jolly and were happily living our lives. Now one passenger has finished his journey. Let’s see what happens now).”

On being asked what the two would talk about during their food and drink sessions, he replied, “Anything and everything. And that’s simply because we were happy amongst ourselves. It could be even about space. We often travelled together, so sometimes that too.”

Rishi died on April 29 this year after a long battle with leukaemia. He is survived by wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

