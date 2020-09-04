Rangoli Chandel slams Maharashtra home minister’s comment that Kangana Ranaut has ‘no right to live in Mumbai’

Rangoli Chandel slammed Anil Deshmukh for saying that Kangana Ranaut has no right to live in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut’s criticism of the Mumbai Police and comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir drew a sharp response from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. He said that she ‘has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai’ after making such comments.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister and manager, hit back at him saying, “Aur tumhe yeh bolne ka right kisne diya (And who gave you the right to say this)? We shall come on 9th September to our home in Mumbai. Do whatever you can do.” She made this comment on her Instagram stories.

Earlier on Friday, Deshmukh had told ANI, “Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After her (Kangana’s) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai.”

Kangana gave a message to her detractors and said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9, challenging them to stop her if they could. “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (if anyone has the guts, come and stop me),” she tweeted.

On Thursday, Kangana called Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comments about her in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana an ‘open threat’ and said that Mumbai was ‘feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’. The politician had slammed her recent attacks on the Mumbai Police in his editorial.

The Shiv Sena leader had called her out for repeatedly denouncing the Mumbai Police, despite earning a living in the city. “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” he wrote in Saamana, according to The New Indian Express.

Kangana has been criticising the Mumbai Police, calling them a ‘big sham in the name of police force’. She also questioned their investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and vocally endorsed the probe’s transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

