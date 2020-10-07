Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Rangoli Chandel slams Shabana Azmi’s comments against Kangana Ranaut, tells her to ‘stick to acting and poetry’

Rangoli Chandel slams Shabana Azmi’s comments against Kangana Ranaut, tells her to ‘stick to acting and poetry’

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has fired back at Shabana Azmi, who recently made comments against Kangana and her perceived desire to remain in the news.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

This isn’t the first time that Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has spoken against Shabana Azmi.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister-manager, Rangoli Chandel has responded to recent comments made by Shabana Azmi, where the veteran actor had spoken about Kangana’s ‘desire to stay in the news’.

In an Instagram story, Rangoli wrote, “Here comes the suicide gang!!! Dear Shabana ji I have few questions for you and your husband. Why don’t you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry? Why do you guys actively participate in anti-India politics? To remain in headlines? Or you feel for certain issues? If your anti India agendas are genuine then why can’t her pro India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and different for you? @azmishabana18.”

In recent months, Kangana has commented on every development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case -- from mental health and suicide, to drug abuse in the industry. Her comments have been condemned for their perceived self-serving nature by several people in the industry.

Also read: Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

Shabana in an interview to Mumbai Mirror had said, “Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting.”

Previously, Rangoli had claimed that Shabana’s husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, had ‘threatened’ Kangana and told her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan for comments she’d made about him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Oct 07, 2020 07:01 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

‘Explain discrepancy of Rs 50.22 lakh’: DK Shivakumar, his brother ask CBI
Oct 07, 2020 09:25 IST
Ducati Multistrada V4 is world’s first bike with front and rear radar technology
Oct 07, 2020 09:25 IST
Sensex at 39,508, Nifty holds 11,600-mark in opening trade
Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST
South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week
Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.