Rangoli Chandel thanks Kangana Ranaut on Guru Purnima: ‘You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet’

Rangoli Chandel paid tribute to her sister and ‘first ever little guru’ Kangana Ranaut on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, Rangoli credited her with making her ‘a person worth living on this planet’.

“Wherever I’m, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima,” she wrote.

Fans showered love on the two sisters in the comments section. “Beautiful pic and beautiful touching msg from big sis to the little princess (sis),” one wrote. “Kangana mam fits in every role either its reel or real... She has high intellect. lots of love to both,” another wrote.

The picture shared by Rangoli was taken during a family picnic organised by Kangana recently, on their parents’ request. Requisite permissions were taken from the authorities in Himachal Pradesh, she said.

Rangoli shared pictures and videos of their family outing on Instagram and wrote, “Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!”

Kangana, whose last release was Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, was shooting for Thalaivi when the lockdown was imposed. With the schedule cut short, she travelled to Manali to be with her family.

In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree, is directed by Vijay.

