Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rangoli Chandel thanks Kangana Ranaut on Guru Purnima: ‘You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet’

Rangoli Chandel thanks Kangana Ranaut on Guru Purnima: ‘You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet’

Kangana Ranaut got a tribute on Guru Purnima from her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. See it here.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rangoli Chandel called sister Kangana Ranaut her ‘first ever’ teacher.

Rangoli Chandel paid tribute to her sister and ‘first ever little guru’ Kangana Ranaut on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Sharing a picture with her on Instagram, Rangoli credited her with making her ‘a person worth living on this planet’.

“Wherever I’m, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima,” she wrote.

Fans showered love on the two sisters in the comments section. “Beautiful pic and beautiful touching msg from big sis to the little princess (sis),” one wrote. “Kangana mam fits in every role either its reel or real... She has high intellect. lots of love to both,” another wrote.

The picture shared by Rangoli was taken during a family picnic organised by Kangana recently, on their parents’ request. Requisite permissions were taken from the authorities in Himachal Pradesh, she said.



 

Also read: Saroj Khan’s daughter reveals which Bollywood actors kept in touch with ‘masterji’ as her health deteriorated

Rangoli shared pictures and videos of their family outing on Instagram and wrote, “Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!”

 

 

Kangana, whose last release was Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, was shooting for Thalaivi when the lockdown was imposed. With the schedule cut short, she travelled to Manali to be with her family.

In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree, is directed by Vijay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian drug firms recall products in US market
Jul 05, 2020 15:53 IST
IIT Kharagpur will announce final results after July 8: Director
Jul 05, 2020 15:50 IST
US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing coronavirus cases
Jul 05, 2020 15:47 IST
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
Jul 05, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.