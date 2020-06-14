Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte, says he went out of his way to take care of crew

Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte, says he went out of his way to take care of crew

As hit romantic film Chalte Chalte clocks 17 years, actor Rani Mukerji on Saturday remembered shooting for the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.

As hit romantic film Chalte Chalte clocks 17 years, actor Rani Mukerji on Saturday remembered shooting for the film with Shah Rukh Khan and said that the film is one of her favourites. "Working with Shah Rukh has been one of my favourite things! It was Shah Rukh's production and it was the first time I had visited Greece, Mikonos, and Athens, which is a fun memory for me. The beautiful blue and white houses was a landscape which I had not seen before," she said.

"The island was just amazing to stay and shoot. Athens also has such stunning architecture, such heritage, so many things which speak of history! We had a very nice outdoor during Chalte Chalte," she added.

 

The 42-year-old actor gave India the big trend of smokey eyes through Chalte Chalte and she credits celebrity make up artist Mickey Contractor for his vision to create something completely new and stunning for her. "I remember smokey eyes becoming a huge rage during the release and everyone kind of adopted that style of makeup. Mickey and me today also chat about it and he says that Rani had you not trusted me with doing those eyes for you, the look probably would have come much later," the Mardaani actor said.



"I am so glad that I went ahead and the makeup in Chalte Chalte has always been one of my favourites ever and smokey eyes became something that was very synonymous with," Rani added.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan fed Anurag Kashyap omelettes at Mannat: ‘I was hungry and I walked into his house’

Speaking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani said, "It was a Red Chillies production and we were looked after humongously because Shah Rukh always kind of goes out of his ways to make his unit member and actors very comfortable and I have had a great association with Red Chillies whether it's Chalte Chalte or Paheli."

"It's one of the best production houses. I really miss working with Shah Rukh's production because he takes such special care," she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Goretzka keeps Bayern Munich on track for latest Bundesliga title
Jun 14, 2020 08:14 IST
Norwich player tests positive for virus ahead of Premier League restart
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte
Jun 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds TPG to backers with $600 million sale
Jun 14, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.