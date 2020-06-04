Ranjeet dances with daughter at 80 and even Tiger Shroff is impressed: ‘Amazing goli uncle looking great’

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet shared a cute video of a dance session with his daughter earlier this week. The video shows him grooving to Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay.

“Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers),” he captioned the video. Ranjeet and his daughter matched the steps perfectly until he grew tired (or shy) and fell in her arms. The two were dancing at what looked like a gym.

Ranjeet’s fans and friends were impressed by his fitness at 80. Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Amazing goli uncle looking great.” Sooraj Pancholi commented on the post with multiple heart emojis. “Papa Ranjeet, the greatest,” wrote a fan. “Betia to acche acche KO nacha deti ha,” read another comment.

Ranjeet is known for his villainous roles in more than 500 movies. He worked in Bollywood for five decades. He studied in Delhi’s Hindu College and got into the film industry in 1966-67, playing the role of Rekha’s brother in the movie Saawan Bhado.

Named Gopal Bedi, he was given the screen name ‘Ranjeet’ by superstar Sunil Dutt with whom he did Reshma aur Shera in 1968. He started doing villainous roles from his third film Sharmelee with Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee. “My family, which was very orthodox, threw me out of the house when they learnt that I had raped the heroine in the film (Sharmelee). For some time, I had to stop signing films. I had to convince the family that I was only acting,” Ranjeet recalled in an interview in 2017.

